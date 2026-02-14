Jana Sena MLAs label YSRCP as ‘drama company’

Vijayawada: JanaSena MLAs Bolisetti Srinivas of Tadepalligudem and Ch Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav of Visakhapatnam South on Friday launched a sharp attack on the YSRCP, calling it a ‘drama company’ more focused on retaining Opposition status than addressing public issues.

Speaking at the Assembly media point, they alleged that YSRCP leaders have failed to raise key concerns such as employment generation, the Polavaram project, and the development of Amaravati.

They urged voters in the 11 constituencies that elected YSRCP MLAs to question why their representatives were staying away from the Assembly. “Instead of debating public issues in the House, they are staging protests on the streets,” Srinivas said.

Defending the coalition government, he said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan were pushing development and welfare with equal priority.

He noted that Rs 2,123 crore in Central funds had been allocated to panchayats for road development and that nearly Rs 240 crore worth of works were underway in his Tadepalligudem constituency alone. He accused the previous YSRCP government of neglecting infrastructure and misusing welfare funds. On the alleged adulteration of ghee used in the preparation of Tirumala laddu prasadam, the MLAs said a CBI-led Special Investigation Team had confirmed irregularities.

They claimed that former TTD chairman and YSRCP MP Y V Subba Reddy himself had admitted to the adulteration, yet YSRCP leaders were continuing protests and demanding apologies from the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister. “From the murder of Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy to the ghee issue, people have seen their drama politics,” Srinivas alleged.

The MLAs also said the coalition government had revived the Jal Jeevan Mission, ensured prompt payments to farmers within 24 hours of paddy procurement, extended support prices to cocoa, mango and onion farmers, accelerated the Polavaram project, advanced Amaravati construction, and increased social pensions to Rs 4,000. They said the government was committed to generating 20 lakh jobs for youth.