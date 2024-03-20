Jana Sena organises rally demanding Dharmavaram seat to party

A massive rally was organized in Dharmavaram under the leadership of Janasena Party State General Secretary, Mr. Chilakam Madhusudana Reddy, to push for the allocation of the Dharmavaram seat to the Janasena Party. The rally, which started from College Circle and passed through various key areas in the city, saw a large turnout of supporters.

Speaking at the rally, Mr. Chilakam Madhusudana Reddy reflected on the struggles faced by the Janasena Party in the past and reiterated his commitment to the development of the party in Dharmavaram and the wider Anantapur district. He expressed full support for the decision to form an alliance with the BJP and TDP in the upcoming elections, emphasizing the importance of working together to bring about positive change in the state.

Highlighting his personal sacrifices and efforts to uplift the community, Mr. Chilakam Madhusudana Reddy called on party leaders, including Janasena Party President Mr. Pawan Kalyan, TDP President Nara Chandrababu Naidu, and BJP President Mrs. Purandhareshwari, to allot the Dharmavaram seat to the Janasena Party. He assured the people of Dharmavaram that he would continue to support them in times of need and work tirelessly to improve their lives.