Jana Sena Party Celebrates Sathya Sai Baba's 99th Birthday with Community Service Initiatives

Dharmavaram– In honor of Sathya Sai Baba's 99th birthday celebrations, leaders of the Jana Sena Party, led by Dish Raju, organized a series of community service initiatives, including a blood donation camp, clothes distribution, and a food donation program. The event took place in Dharmavaram town, gathering a good number of participants who came together to celebrate the spirit of service.

State General Secretary of the Jana Sena Party, Chilakam Madhusudhan Reddy, and his wife, Chilakam Chayadevi, were the chief guests for the occasion. Expressing their admiration for Sathya Sai Baba, Reddy remarked, “The services rendered by Sathya Sai Baba will never be forgotten, especially his efforts in providing free treatment to lakhs of people through the Super Specialty Hospital.” He emphasized the importance of the principle "Manav Seva Madhava Seva," highlighting the need for collective effort to serve humanity.









The leaders encouraged attendees to take inspiration from Sathya Sai Baba’s teachings and urged everyone to be proactive in assisting their fellow citizens. “Sai Baba will always be in the hearts of the people. Let us strive to be at the forefront of helping those in need,” they stated.

As part of the celebrations, the leaders distributed sarees to women, participated in the blood donation camp, and ensured that blood donors received fruits as a token of appreciation. Additionally, they took part in a food distribution program, providing meals to those in need in the community.

The event concluded with heartfelt wishes of a happy 99th birthday to Sathya Sai Baba, leaving participants inspired to continue his legacy of service and compassion.