Jana Sena stands for people: MLA Arani

Tirupati: Jana Sena Party marked its 13th foundation day with great enthusiasm at the office premises here on Saturday.

City MLA Arani Srinivasulu, AP Handicrafts Development Corporation chairman Dr Pasupuleti Hariprasad, and city president Raja Reddy, party leaders, corporators, and Jana Sainiks joined for the celebrations. They hoisted the party flag, cut a cake, and distributed sweets.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Arani Srinivasulu said he was thrilled to see Jana Sena, started by Pawan Kalyan with just 150 people in 2014, grow into a force shaping Andhra Pradesh politics. "Jana Sena stands for people, fulfilling their needs. Pawan Kalyan's vision, principles, and fighting spirit inspire us," he added.

Dr Pasupuleti Hariprasad called Jana Sena a disciplined party built through Pawan Kalyan's hard work. He urged leaders to strengthen the party at the grassroots level and solve people's problems. Pawan Kalyan is a true people's leader born from the masses, he said, expressing joy over celebrating with party workers.

City president Raja Reddy noted that Jana Sainiks across the State and worldwide are celebrating like a festival. He extended foundation day wishes to Pawan Kalyan for giving them a great party and said the festive atmosphere in Tirupati with crowds was unforgettable.