Jana Sena state secretary assures kin of constable died in smugglers attack
Chilakam Madhusudana Reddy, the State General Secretary of Jana Sena Party, assured the family of a constable died in red sandalwood smugglers that they would support them in every way possible. They also provided the family with financial assistance of 20 thousand rupees.
He also visited N Ramesh, an active member of the Janasena Party from Dharmavaram town Sai Nagar who died died while saving a boy who drowned in the canal in Mandal, Tagarakunta village and paid his respects. The family was assured that efforts would be made to secure an insurance check of lakhs of rupees.
Several prominent individuals attended the program, including Ex Councilor Venkata Reddy, Venkatappa of Guttakinda Palli, State Chief Secretary of Fisheries Development Department Besta Srinivasulu, Dharmavaram Rural Mandal Convenor D. Naga Sudhakar Reddy, Mandal Vice Presidents Gotluru Jeevi and Vojjanappa, and Working Committee Members Pyadindi Venkatesh, Kotiki Ramanji, Kadapala Sudhakar Reddy, T. Pratap, Kola Nagarjuna, Ramesh, Rajesh, Chilakam Sudhakar Reddy, Basha, and others.