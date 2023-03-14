Jana Sena to celebrate 10th formation day in Machilipatnam, Pawan to hold a huge meeting

The tenth anniversary of Jana Sena will be held in Machilipatnam today at 34-acre land located a kilometer away from National Highway 65 was offered by some farmers to organise the meeting. The stage was named after Potti Sri Ramulu. Along with AP, a large number of people's soldiers from Telangana will come to the meeting.



Pawan Kalyan will arrive at the venue of the public meeting in his election campaign vehicle Varahi. There have been changes in the Varahi vehicle route map which starts from Vijayawada and will leave Auto Nagar in a Varahi vehicle at 2 pm on Tuesday. Pawan will be given a warm welcome by Jana Sena in five selected areas. Nadendla Manohar visited the Janasena meeting premises and supervised the arrangements.

Pawan is likely to announce his plan to take on the ruling party in next year's assembly and Lok Sabha elections at the meeting. It seems that Pawan Kalyan will give clarity on the issue of alliance in the 2024 general elections.