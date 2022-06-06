Jana Sena urges people to unseat CM YS Jagan

Guntur: Jana Sena Party political affairs committee chairman Dr Nadendla Manohar urged people to unseat Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for the development of the State.

Addressing a press meet in Tenali on Sunday, he criticised that during the last three years, development works have come to a grinding halt and the government is creating problems to the people. He expressed serious concern over the condition of roads in the State, recalling that Jagan Mohan Reddy had announced that the government will take up roads development works at a cost of Rs 2,000 crore in the state. In spite of it, roads condition was not improved.

The JSP leader said ever since YSRCP government came to power in the State, farmers' suicides were on rise and added that during the last three years 132 farmers committed suicide across the State. He said, illegal quarrying of sand was on rise in the state. Though YSRCP got 151 Assembly seats, the party leaders are still attacking the opposition party activists and leaders, he alleged.