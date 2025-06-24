Janaki Ramayya cricket tourney concludes

Puttaparthi: A month-long cricket tournament organised in memory of Janaki Ramayya concluded with the final match held at the Sai Nagar Ground in Puttaparthi.

The tournament was conducted under the leadership of organiser Suri Royal, with support from the Ram-Lakshman brothers, who offered their ground for the event.

In a thrilling final match between SANNI XI of Enumulapalli and SATTI XI of Pedda Bazaar Puttaparthi, SANNI XI emerged victorious, while SATTI XI finished as runners-up.

The winners and runners-up were felicitated by RJ Rathnakar, Managing Trustee of the Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust, who personally presented medals and trophies to the teams.

Addressing the gathering, Rathnakar encouraged all the players who participated in the tournament, emphasizing the value of sportsmanship.

He remarked, “If you don’t learn how to lose, you’ll never learn how to win.” He also inspired the youth with his words: “Surround yourself with dreamers, doers, believers, and thinkers. But most importantly, surround yourself with those who see greatness in you, even when you don’t see it in yourself.”

The event witnessed the participation of local leaders and dignitaries including Telugu Desam Party leader Samakoti Adinarayana, industrialist Thotla Gangadhar, Telugu Yuvatha leader Murali, and minority leader Shameer Basha, among others.