Janani yatra to build fertility awareness among couples

Visakhapatnam: With fertility rates in Andhra Pradesh declining to 1.5, infertility has become a growing public health concern. To build fertility awareness among thousands of couples across states, including Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, ‘janani yatra’ was flagged off from Visakhapatnam on Monday.

Organised by Oasis Fertility, the nationwide fertility awareness movement aims to bring fertility awareness and experts closer to local communities, educating them, helping couples take their first step towards parenthood in regions where awareness and guidance remain limited.

This unique outreach programme features a state-of-the-art mobile fertility clinic that travels from Visakhapatnam to Tier II and Tier III towns, making vital conversations around reproductive health.

It offers free consultations with experienced fertility specialists, free AMH and hemoglobin testing for women, free semen analysis, and safe, hygienic sample collection zones.

In addition to the launch of the state-of-the-art mobile fertility clinic, the initiative also featured a ‘walkathon for parenthood’ to raise awareness about infertility and promote the importance of embracing advanced, science-led fertility treatments and preservation options.

The mobile fertility clinic was flagged off by medical director, co-founder of the fertility centre Durga G Rao, CEO Pushkaraj Shenai and regional medical head and fertility specialist Radhika Potluri, MLAs Ch. Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav and Ganta Srinivasa Rao, among others.