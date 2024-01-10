  • Menu
Janasena Rajahmundry incharge hold round table meeting, extends support to Anganwadi workers

Kandula Durgeshgaru, esteemed Rajahmundry Rural Incharge and President of the Joint East Godavari District of Janasena Party, recently took part in a significant round table meeting.

This meeting brought together various political parties, labor unions, and public organizations in order to lend their support to the Anganwadi employees who have been persevering through a hunger strike for the past 30 days.

The primary demands of these employees pertain to the rejection of the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) and an increase in their salaries.

