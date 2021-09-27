Jangareddigudem: Towards transforming lives of people with criminal background

Jangareddigudem: With the aim of transforming the lives of people with criminal background, the West Godavari police has taken an initiative, Jagruti, aimed at imparting training to the past crime history in various skills to give them fresh lease of life.

In order to train the criminals involved in various illegal activities like brewing and selling of liquor, in alternative skills which gives them self-respect and guarantees decent living, the police arranged 15 stalls of different skills at Dandamuri Kalyana Mandapam here on Sunday. These stalls train the people with past crime history to acquire skill in electric works, welding, tailoring, handicrafts, mechanical work, plumbing, photo frame works and other activities which provide them a way to eke out a living.

Speaking on the occasion, superintendent of police Rahul Dev Sarma said that nobody born as criminal, but circumstances make them deviate from the right path and indulge in criminal activities. They need a helping hand so that they can also live with dignity in society. They would also respect law of the land and become responsible citizens, if given a chance. For all those such persons with criminal background, the police have been extending helping hand through Jagruti programme, he added.

Kanti (name changed), who served three years in prison for his involvement in preparation of liquor, said that he would never had committed crime had he knew about such programme like Jagruti.

Radha (name changed), a housewife said her family had to face many struggles because of imprisonment of husband in a criminal activity. The Jagruti programme had helped them understand the mistakes committed by them in life and provided a chance to spread the message of living with honour to others also. Special Enforcement Bureau C Jayarama Raju, Kovvur DSP B Srinadh, Jangareddigudem DSP Dr Ravikiran, CI Gowri Sankar and others were present.