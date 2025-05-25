  • Menu
'Janjatiya Gram Utkash Abhiyan – 2025 must be implemented effectively'

‘Janjatiya Gram Utkash Abhiyan – 2025 must be implemented effectively’
Highlights

In a bid to ensure comprehensive development in tribal areas, district Collector G Raja Kumari has directed officials to implement the Janjatiya Gram Utkash Abhiyan–2025

Nandyal: In a bid to ensure comprehensive development in tribal areas, district Collector G Raja Kumari has directed officials to implement the Janjatiya Gram Utkash Abhiyan–2025 meticulously across the district.

The scheme, launched by the Central and State governments, focuses on uplifting tribal communities by providing them with basic amenities and socio-economic support.

