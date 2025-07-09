Japan Coast Guard ship Itsukushima arrives in Chennai

Visakhapatnam: Japan Coast Guard (JCG) Ship Itsukushima arrived at Chennai Port for a six-day-long goodwill visit.

Commanded by Captain Naoki Mizoguchi, the ship arrived at Chennai Port on July 7 as part of its global ocean voyage training programme. The training aims to strengthen regional ties through cultural exchange, reinforcing the strategic partnership between the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and JCG in the Indo-Pacific Region.

Along with joint professional and cultural exchanges and a sea exercise, the weeklong port call includes high-level bilateral meetings aimed at boosting interoperability between the two forces. The visit reaffirms the deep bond between the ICG and JCG.

During the port call, crew members will engage in courtesy calls, reciprocal ship visits, joint training sessions, yoga, and sporting events, culminating in a joint sea exercise ‘Jaa Mata’ (see you later) on July 12.

As a symbol of growing cooperation, four ICG officers will sail onboard Itsukushima to Singapore as sea riders, continuing the tradition of professional exchange. This engagement builds on the 2006 memorandum of cooperation between India and Japan aligned with India’s Security and Growth for All in the Region vision and the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI).