Japan Consul General explores investment opportunities in Sri City

Sri City: Takahashi Muneo, recently appointed Consul General of Japan in Chennai, visited Sri City on Tuesday.

Sri City MD Dr Ravindra Sannareddy gave him a comprehensive overview of the integrated business hub, investment opportunities and the specific advantages of doing business in Sri City.

Highlighting the significant presence of Japanese companies, he mentioned, “The Japanese enclave, the country's second-largest, hosts over 30 prestigious brands in sectors like automobiles, engineering, and logistics, with investments totalling about Rs 16,000 crore and creating over 20,000 jobs.” He emphasised the importance of the Consul General's visit and expressed confidence that it would attract more Japanese companies to Sri City.

The Consul General complimented Sri City for its sophisticated infrastructure and rapid growth, recognising it as an outstanding location for doing business based on what he had witnessed. In light of the multiple advantages that Sri City offers, he anticipates a surge in interest from Japanese businesses operating in different sectors of industries.

During his visit, Takahashi Muneo went on a tour of the campus, visited the Daikin and Isuzu factories, and engaged with members of the Sri City Japanese Industries Association about their company's operations.