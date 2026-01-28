Jatavallabhula Jagannadham felicitated

Rajamahendravaram: Distinguished scholar and orator Brahmasri Samavedam Shanmukha Sarma called for a deep study into the life and literary contributions of Brahmasri Jatavallabhula Jagannadham, describing his century-long journey as a penance dedicated to literature.

Speaking at the Shata Vasanta Mahotsava Samarchana held on Monday evening at the Lions Auditorium in Nidadavole, Shanmukha Sarma lauded the veteran scholar Jagannadham’s role in preserving Sanatana Dharma. The Archana Spiritual Propagation Forum organised the event to honour Jagannadham, a native of Kaikaram village, on his 100th birthday.

Sharing his profound respect, Samavedam remarked that visiting Jagannadham after completing his sixty-day Mahabharata discourse in Rajahmundry felt aspurifying as an Avabhrutha Snanam. He noted that it is truly commendable to lead a life for a hundred years where literature itself is life. He further drew a parallel between music and linguistics, stating that just as Ragas possess power in music, Chandassu holds immense power in language.

The ceremony was moderated by Mallapragada Srimannarayana Murthy. Author and scholar Dr TV Narayana Rao presided over the event, highlighting Jagannadham’s extraordinary memory and his gentle, scholarly nature. Scholars, including Avadhana Pracharya Dr Dhulipala Mahadeva Mani and Kota Lakshmi Narasimham, offered their insights. Prominent figures such as Mahamahopadhyaya Dr Dorbala Prabhakara Sarma, Anagani Sri Ramachandra Murthy, and IS Krishna Murthy were also in attendance. The programme concluded with a grand felicitation of Jagannadham, honouring his monumental service to the Telugu language and spiritualtradition.