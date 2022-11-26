Jawahar Reddy likely to be new AP CS

Vijayawada: Dr K S Jawahar Reddy, Special Chief Secretary to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to be appointed as new Chief Secretary.

Present Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma would retire on November 30.

Dr Reddy is a senior officer of the Indian Administrative Service (1990 batch). At present, as Special CS, he is looking after the Water Resources Department. In the past, he had worked in various policy making and policy implementing positions with the state and Central governments. He also worked as the Executive Officer of the Tirumala-Tirupati Devasthanams from October 2020 to February 2022.

Earlier he was the Special Chief Secretary, Health. Following the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic, Dr Reddy was given additional responsibility of the chairperson of the Covid Command and Control Centre as the number of cases had recorded a steep rise in the state.

On February 28, he took charge as the Special Chief Secretary. Another senior IAS officer Srilakshmi was also in the race for the post of Chief Secretary but since Jawahar Reddy has about two years to retire, the state government is learnt to have opted for Jawahar Reddy. Official orders are likely to be issued soon.