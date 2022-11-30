Jawahar Reddy to take charge as AP CS today

Vijayawada: The State Government on Tuesday issued orders appointing Dr KS Jawahar Reddy as Chief Secretary.

Jawahar Reddy, a 1990 batch IAS officer, at present is serving as Special Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister. He will take charge on Wednesday as the Chief Secretary. Present Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma will be retiring on November 30. The Hans India had reported on November 26 that Jawahar Reddy has been selected as the new CS of Andhra Pradesh.

Jawahar Reddy has good experience in various capacities. He worked as Collector, Principal Secretary of Panchayat Raj and Executive Officer of Tirumala-Tirupati Devasthanams. He was appointed as Special Chief Secretary to CM in February this year.

The State Government also issued orders transferring some senior IAS officers, including Praveen Prakash, Principal Secretary, Transport, Roads and Buildings as Principal Secretary, School Education, replacing B Rajasekhar who was asked to report to GAD for further posting. PS Pradyumna posted as Secretary, Transport, Roads and Buildings.

The State Government appointed Y Madhusudhan Reddy, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests as Special Chief Secretary, Agriculture. Rahul Pandey, Special Secretary, Housing, is transferred and posted as Commissioner Agricultural Marketing. Md Diwan Mydeen is transferred and posted as Special Secretary, Housing.

Meanwhile, the State Government has decided to continue the services of Sameer Sharma and appointed him as ex-officio Chief Secretary and ex-officio Secretary of the Planning Department.