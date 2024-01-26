Jayaho BC organised in Nandyal town under auspices of Farooq

Telugu Desam Party in Nandyal Town and Nandyal Mandals organised the Jayaho BC program under the leadership of NMD Farooq who emphasized that Chandrababu Naidu had invested a significant amount of funds, over 36 thousand crores, for the BC sub plan. However, it was claimed that the current Jagan government had diverted 76 thousand crores of sub plan funds and had canceled more than 30 schemes intended for BCs.

Farooq and other leaders also expressed concern over the alleged mistreatment of BC leaders during the YCP regime and vowed to fight for their rights. The leaders emphasized the need to make Chandrababu as Chief Minister to save BCs from the alleged oppression under the current government. The meeting was attended by a large number of BCs and people.

