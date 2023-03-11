'Jayaho Jagananna' youth meet from April 3 to 5

Jakkampudi Ganesh, who has been appointed as the zonal in-charge of the combined Godavari districts for YSRCP youth wing, has announced that a youth gathering will be organised in the name of 'Jayaho Jagananna' on April 3, 4, and 5.





Briefing the media here on Friday, he informed that he will mobilise youth power to make YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as the Chief Minister again. He said that Jagan has provided employment opportunities to the youth by establishing volunteer and secretariat systems and through Visakha Global Summit, large-scale investments and industries have been achieved and a golden path has been laid for youth employment.





Ganesh vowed to make YSRCP an unstoppable force in the five parliamentary constituencies under his jurisdiction. He said that he will take the initiative in every matter related to the youth and bring their problems to the attention of the Chief Minister and solve them. More than 15,000 youth representatives will attend the youth gathering, he said.





NV Anand Kumar, zonal in-charge of student department, assured that he will do his best to solve the problems of the students. He said that the Jagan government has been implementing many schemes such as fee reimbursement, Amma Vodi. State Greening and Beautification Corporation Chairman Chandana Nageswar, YCP youth leaders D Srinivas, Pinipe Srikanth, M Sirish, Kapu Corporation Director Chikatla Kishore, Kottu Vishal and Nalla Ajay were present at the press meet.



