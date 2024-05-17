ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India to play one warm-up match against Bangladesh

The Indian cricket team will play only one warm-up match ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. Rohit Sharma-led India will play a warm-up match against Bangladesh on June 1. While it has been decided that the warm-up match will be held in the USA, the city and the time are yet to be decided.

Seventeen of the 20 teams will play warm-up games across six days before the marquee tournament begins. The warm-up games are scheduled to be played from May 27 to June 1 across the USA and in Trinidad and Tobago in the West Indies. In the USA, the matches will be played at the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Texas, Broward County Stadium in Florida, Queen's Park Oval and in the West Indies the warm-up fixtures will be held at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad and Tobago.



Only South Africa will play an intra-squad practice match on May 29.



Defending champions England, Pakistan and New Zealand have opted out of the warm-up games. England and Pakistan will play a four-match T20 series from May 22 and with New Zealand having toured Pakistan for a T20 series, the three teams have opted out of practice matches.



The warm-up fixtures will not have T20I status, allowing teams to field all members of their 15-player squad.



The match between the West Indies and Australia at Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago on May 30 will be open to fans.



Warm-up matches:



May 27: Canada v Nepal; Oman v Papua New Guinea; Namibia v Uganda.

May 28: Sri Lanka v Netherlands; Bangladesh v USA; Australia v Namibia.



May 29: South Africa intra-squad; Afghanistan v Oman.



May 30: Nepal v USA; Scotland v Uganda; Netherlands v Canada; Namibia v Papua New Guinea; West Indies v Australia.



May 31: Ireland v Sri Lanka; Scotland v Afghanistan.



June 1: Bangladesh v India.

