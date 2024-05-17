BRS Leaders Visit Tihar Jail to Meet Kavitha Following Bail Petition Postponement

BRS leaders RS Praveen Kumar and Balka Suman visited Tihar Jail to meet BRS MLC Kavitha, who was arrested in the Delhi Liquor Policy case. The meeting came after a hearing was held in the Delhi High Court on Kavitha's bail petition, which was postponed to May 24.

During the hearing, the Delhi High Court issued notices to the CBI in connection with the liquor case. Despite the court's intervention, Kavitha faced disappointment as her bail petition was once again postponed.

The delay in the bail hearing has raised concerns among Kavitha's supporters and well-wishers. They are hopeful that justice will prevail in the case and that Kavitha will be granted bail at the upcoming hearing on May 24.

The BRS leaders' visit to Tihar Jail underscores their support for Kavitha and their commitment to standing by her during this challenging time. The outcome of the bail petition will be eagerly awaited by all parties involved in the case.