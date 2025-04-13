JC congratulates Shaik Zafreen

Kurnool: Joint Collector Navya congratulated Shaik Zafreen, working as Kurnool division co-operative officer, for winning two gold medals in national games (National Deaf Senior Tennis Championship-2025) held in Ahmedabad, Gujarat from March 20 to 23. She wished Zafreen to win gold medal in Olympics this year.

Navya praised Zafreen that she is also excelling in national games, while effectively carrying out her responsibilities as Kurnool division officer in cooperative department, at a programme held at district cooperative central bank here on Saturday. She assured to provide all possible support to Zafreen to excel in Olympics.