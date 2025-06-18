Live
JC Subham Bansal is new TUDA VC
Tirupati district Joint Collector Subham Bansal has been appointed as TUDA (Tirupati Urban Development Authority) Vice-Chairman.
Tirupati: Tirupati district Joint Collector Subham Bansal has been appointed as TUDA (Tirupati Urban Development Authority) Vice-Chairman. TUDA chairman Dollar Divakar Reddy greeted with a bouquet to the newly appointed TUDA vice-chairman in his chamber in the TUDA office on Wednesday.
TUDA chairman said Bansal’s 20 months service as Joint Collector in the Tirupati district will be helpful for TUDA in expanding its activities and taking up development initiatives under TUDA limits.
