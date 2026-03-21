JC warns strict action against LPG irregularities

Rajamahendravaram: JointCollector of Civil Supplies Y Megha Swaroop on Friday issued a stern warning against unauthorised storage, black marketing, and overpricing of LPG cylinders, stating that stringent action will be taken against those violating government norms. He made it clear that the use of domestic LPG cylinders for commercial purposes is a serious offence and will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

He emphasised that the LPG distribution system must function in a transparent manner to ensure that consumers do not face any inconvenience. He directed all distributors to strictly adhere to government regulations and warned that any deviation would invite severe penalties. Citing provisions under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955 and the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Regulation of Supply and Distribution) Order, 2000, Megha Swaroop said misuse of domestic cylinders constitutes a grave offence. He added that the government has the authority to register criminal cases, seize stock, cancel licences and impose heavy fines on those found guilty.

Providing details of recent enforcement efforts, the JC stated that inspections carried out from March 13, have resulted in the registration of 39 cases and the seizure of 108 cylinders being used in commercial establishments. A Deputy Collector has been specially appointed to oversee operations at Gokavaram Bottling Point to strengthen monitoring. He further noted that 52 gas agencies across the district are currently under strict surveillance by teams comprising Tahsildars, Assistant Supply Officers, Deputy Tahsildars and Revenue Inspectors. Quick Response Teams have also been set up at the divisional level to track LPG supply in real time and curb irregularities.

District Civil Supplies Officer V Parvathi reiterated that distributors and delivery personnel must refrain from indulging in black marketing or any malpractice. She stressed that agencies must ensure doorstep delivery to consumers, avoid diversion of stock to other regions and strictly follow government-prescribed pricing. The district administration has appealed to the public to extend cooperation by reporting any instances of illegal sale, misuse or overpricing of LPG cylinders to the concerned authorities, assuring prompt action againstoffenders.