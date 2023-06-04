JEE Advanced 2023 exam begins across country, more candidates to appear from AP, Telangana

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced-2023 for admission to IITs has begun across the country with as many as 1.9 lakh candidates appearing for this exam across the country.



Conducted by IIT Guwahati, Paper-1 and Paper-2 examinations will be held under two sessions, morning and afternoon.

The candidates will have to write two papers in this computer based examination. The morning session will be held from 9 am to 12 pm and the afternoon session will be held from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

The number of candidates appearing for the examination has increased by more than 20,000 compared to the last year. According to the statistics released by IIT Guwahati, the number of female candidates has increased by 25 percent.

Meanwhile, more candidates from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will be appearing for the JEE Advanced 2023 examination. The officials have set up arrangements at 25 centres in Andhra Pradesh and 13 in Telangana.