'Jeevana Geetham' anthology released

Ongole: Andhra Pradesh Praja Natyamandali honorary president Nalluri Venkateswarlu inaugurated the poem's anthology, Jeevana Geetham written by Nandi award-winning stage artiste and poet Patti Obulaiah, at CVN Reading Room in Ongole on Sunday.



Prakasam Zilla Rachayitala Sangham secretary Yattapu Kondareddy presided over the programme, while the noted play writer Patibandla Anandarao introduced the writer to the audience.

PraRaSam president Ponnuru Venkata Srinivasulu reviewed the poetry in the book and said that the writer condemned the atrocities on the downtrodden in society and questioned the corruption and injustice. Kota Purushottam, Amudala Murali from Tirupati, and Miya Ghajals from Kurnool read out the poems.

Later, the association members felicitated the writer Patti Obulaiah on behalf of the public.

The writers and singers from the district Paluri Sivaprasad, KSV Prasad, Avula Venkataramana, UV Ratnam, Edupalli Siva and others also participated in the programme.