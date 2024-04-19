Jhansi meets people during her morning walk

Visakhapatnam: Asa part of her morning walk, YSRCP Lok Sabha candidate Botcha Jhansi Lakshmi interacted with various sections of people, including coconut vendors, walkers and those operating tea stalls at RK Beach on Thursday.

Greeting and interacting with people at the beach stretch, Jhansi Lakshmi mentioned that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has a vision to develop Visakhapatnam as the executive capital. She appealed to voters to extend support to the YSRCP so that the CM’s aspirations to transform Visakhapatnam will be achieved.

With various development projects in progress plus new ones in the pipeline, Jhansi Lakshmi explained the achievements of the YSRCP in the past five years to the passers-by and distributed pamphlets to them. The MP candidate was accompanied by MLC Varadhu Kalyani, among others.