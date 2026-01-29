Jio launches training of teachers and students on Google Gemini Pro

Vijayawada: Reliance Jio launched an educational campaign across Andhra Pradesh to train students and teachers in Artificial Intelligence (AI) skills. The programme introduces the use of Google Gemini Pro in classrooms to support teaching, assignments, coding, and project development.

According to Mahesh Mandapalli, CEO of Jio (AP), the initiative has already reached 1,500 schools, with over 20,000 participants registered for workshops conducted by Jio executives.

The sessions focus on practical applications of AI, including lesson preparation, graphic design, and interview readiness. As part of the campaign, Jio is offering its unlimited 5G subscribers an 18‑month complimentary subscription to the Google Gemini Pro Plan, valued at Rs 35,100.

The package includes access to Gemini 3 Pro, NotebookLM for research, 2 TB of cloud storage, and creative tools for image and video generation. Additionally, Jio has introduced a free four‑week online AI certification course, accessible through Jio.com/ai-classroom, to provide structured training.