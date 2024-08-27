JNTU collaborates with Bleckinge Technological University, Sweden

Anantapur: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) in collaboration with Bleckinge Technological University of Sweden will provide its students wide exposure and double benefits of studying in two universities and being awarded with dual certificates from two universities.

JNTU students studying B Tech, after completing 3 years study here, can go to Sweden to study their final year in Bleckinge Technological University.

Those students who joined final year B Tech in Sweden can join Master of Technology course without going through the process of entrance tests or examination of any kind.

Armed with B Tech or M Tech, the students can get jobs in Sweden or in any European country as their Swedish certificates are widely recognised in European countries.

Even in India the students will have the additional advantage of dual certificates for securing jobs.

Speaking to The Hans India on the eligibility criterion, Prof Sujatha, Director of Overseas Affairs, JNTU, stated that the students must have scored 70 per cent marks apart from being qualified in EAPCET, or Telangana CET or qualified by JEE.

Only 30 seats are earmarked for the above arrangement of studying in Sweden. Out of 30 seats, 20 seats are for Computer Science Engineering and 10 seats for Electronics and Communication Engineering students.

Financial implications to students include Rs 15 lakh for the 4-year course. However, if students attain top marks in Sweden final year B Tech, the university would give a scholarship amount of Rs 4 lakh.

If the students opt for continuation of M Tech in Bleckinge University, they would incur an additional Rs 8 lakh expenditure.

Prof Sujatha adds that If the student opts for overseas education in any country, he or she will have to face admission tests etc. Besides it will be a hassle-free entering the country of Sweden and sans entrance test to pursue masters.

JNTU Vice-Chancellor Prof H Sudarshana Rao and Registrar Prof S Krishnaiah in a statement called upon the students and their parents to take advantage of the university arrangement as independent pursual of overseas education would not only cost more but also would be full of hassles.

The date for spot admissions which commenced on August 24 will continue up to September 6, 2024.