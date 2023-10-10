JNTUA gets ISO certification

Anantapur: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University achieved a significant milestone in pursuit of academic excellence on a holistic level by receiving prestigious ISO certification underscoring its emphasis on delivering cutting edge technical education and fostering a sustainable eco-friendly campus environment.

Vice-Chancellor Prof G Ranga Janardhana expressed his delight on achieving this certification and said, “These ISO certifications will serve as guiding light as we continue to strive for excellence in technical education, energy management and environmental sustainability. They reinforce our commitment to create a positive impact on society & environment as well. We believe that these milestones are not only a testament to our past efforts but also a catalyst for continuous improvement in future too. JNT University continues to work towards sustainable development and providing an exceptional educational experience to its students. These certificates further cement JNTUA’s position as a leading institution in the field of holistic technical education.”

Alapati Sivaiah, Chairman, HYM International Certifications, Hyderabad, handed over the certificates to the University authorities. Prof M Vijaya Kumar, Rector of the University, Prof C Sashidhar, Registrar, Prof G V Subba Reddy, Director IQAC, Prof SV Satyanarayana, Principal, JNTUA College of Engineering, Anantapur and all the Directors of the University, N Madhusudhana Reddy, Deputy Registrar, JNTUA, Muralimohana Rao, Asst Registrar and others participated.