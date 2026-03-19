JNTUA Inter-University kho kho teams selected

Anantapur: Anantha Lakshmi Engineering College Principal Dr K Srinivasulu announced that selection trials for JNTUA Inter-University men and women Kho Kho teams were successfully conducted at the college premises.

Dr T Narayana Reddy, Secretary of Sports Council at JNTUA, Anantapur, the chief guest at team selection event, stated the JNTUA Sports Council had entrusted Anantha Lakshmi College with the responsibility of organising Kho Kho selection trials, which executed the trials with exceptional efficiency.

College Chairman Anantha Ramudu said in addition to academics and placements, the college has established comprehensive facilities to foster the sporting talents of students, thereby making a concerted effort to prepare them for sports competitions at an international level.

Director of Skill Development Dr M Surendra Naidu, Physical Directors Mallikarjuna and B Dhanalakshmi, Physical Directors from other colleges, students of Anantha Lakshmi College and other colleges participated in the event.