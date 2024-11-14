Job chart to be released for ward/village women welfare secretaries

Vijayawada : Home Minister V Anitha has announced that the State government will release a job chart on the functions and responsibilities of the ward/village welfare secretaries and asked the MLAs to give suggestions for it.

She said so far there was no clarity on the job chart prepared by the YSRCP government and stated that she would discuss with the police department to take a decision on it.

The Home Minister responded to the questions raised by MLAs in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday. Stating that there was no clarity on the functions of the village/ward women welfare secretaries, MLAs Kuna Ravi Kumar, Tangirala Sowmya, Gowru Charita Reddy and R Madhavi have asked the Home Minister to explain the job chart of the women welfare secretaries.

Vanitha responding to it said the YSRCP government had appointed the ward women welfare secretaries with a view to give more work and pay less salary. She said the secretaries have to report to the ward secretariat office for duty and have to consult other departments to take salary and leave.

She said the ward women welfare secretaries are doing the works related to women and child welfare, police, medical and health and other departments. Anitha said the ward secretaries received only two weeks training and got the postings where as the police had to undergo nine months training to join the duty.

She said the secretaries were given one week training by the police department and another week by Women and Child Welfare department. Anitha announced in the Assembly that a job chart will be prepared and released and asked the MLAs to give suggestions for preparation of guidelines.

She alleged that the previous YSRCP government prepared the job chart with utter ignorance and the secretaries lacked clarity.

Earlier, MLAs Kuna Ravi Kumar, Tangirala Sowmya, G Charita Reddy and R Madhavi explained the problems being faced by the women secretaries. Tangirala Sowmya of Nandigama Assembly constituency said as a woman she has studied the problems being faced by women secretaries and asked the government to take a decision to give clear guidelines.

Ravi Kumar said the ward secretaries were doing works related to six government departments and there was no clarity of their duties and job chart. The MLAs said the ward secretaries were doing works like preventing child marriages, assisting police to find missing children, women protection, ICDS works, police department duties like giving protection to women etc. The Home Minister pointed out that court cases were also pending on their job chart and functions.