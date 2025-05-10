Job mela at Parvathipuram

Parvathipuram (Vizianagaram): Parvathipuram MLA Bonela Vijayachandra appealed the representatives of various companies to extend job opportunities to the unemployed yet talented youth of Parvathipuram Manyam district. Speaking as the chief guest at a mega job fair organised at Bhaskar Degree College on Friday, the MLA emphasised the potential of the district’s youth and the importance of supporting their employment aspirations.

On Friday, a job fair was conducted by Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC), in collaboration with several companies. MLA Vijayachandra commended the youth of the region, describing them as “royal and highly capable,” and stressed that they would excel if given the right employment opportunities.

“If your parents are unemployed at home, then you take the initiative to become employed and support them,” the MLA advised the youth. He encouraged them to take full advantage of the opportunities provided through the job fair, drawing inspiration from Indian professionals who are making their mark globally.

Sharing his personal experience, MLA Vijayachandra said, “I too started my career in a private company and rose step by step to where I am today. With dedication and commitment, you can also reach great heights.” he said.

KSK Chaitanya, skill development officer said that around 102 youth have been selected by various companies and

he stated that they would provide skill nurturing class and support the youth to get employment.