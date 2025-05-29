Join as partners in P4

Nellore: Nellore Municipal Commissioner YO Nandan has appealed philanthropists to extend their cooperation to the government by joining as partners in P-4 programme of State government’s prestigious Vision 2047.

In response to the call given by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on P4 programme, representatives from corporate organisations met Municipal Commissioner Nandan on Wednesday. Nandan said that the government is proposed to construct parks, schools, public toilets, arranging streetlights, establishing Solar Panels at the areas of which poor people living in slum areas in the city.

Representatives from SEEL Company, Simhapuri Estate Developers, Reliance Jio Kameswara Rao, Chennareddy, Vishnu respectively, City Planner Hima Bindhu and others were present.