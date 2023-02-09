  • Menu
Joint Collector reviews arrangements for Graduates MLC polls

Joint Collector Ketan Garg reviewing arrangements for the MLC polls in Anantapur on Wednesday
Joint Collector Ketan Garg reviewing arrangements for the MLC polls in Anantapur on Wednesday

Highlights

Joint Collector Rajshree Ketan Garg inspected Polytechnic College for the forthcoming MLC elections to the Graduates and Teachers constituencies in west Rayalaseema districts.

Anantapur: Joint Collector Rajshree Ketan Garg inspected Polytechnic College for the forthcoming MLC elections to the Graduates and Teachers constituencies in west Rayalaseema districts. He also reviewed arrangements for material distribution and appropriate arrangements regarding vehicle parking.

Police were asked to plan erecting of barricades. CCTV cameras should be kept under supervision until the counting is completed, he said. He told the concerned officials and the college principal that tables, fencing and traffic on both sides should be arranged in the counting hall in a proper order and the counting should be done properly as per the instructions issued by the Chief Election Commission.

Arrangement of counting centres and guard and vehicle parking were discussed with police officials. Along with that the revenue authorities were ordered to take appropriate measures to provide necessary infrastructure for the counting centres.

