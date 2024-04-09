Joint Roadshow and public meetings of Naidu and Pawan Kalyan today

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM : TDP supremo Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan will hold a joint roadshow and public meeting in West Godavari district's Tanuku and East Godavari district's Nidadavolu constituencies on Wednesday. According to TDP, Nara Chandrababu Naidu will reach the Narendra Center in Tanuku at 4 pm on Wednesday. Pawan Kalyan will go to Tanuku from Pithapuram, according to Jana Sena sources. Both will participate in the public meeting together at Tanuku.

Afterward, both of them will conduct a road show from Tanuku Narendra Center to Nidadavolu Ganesh Chowk via Undrajavaram. Nidadavolu TDP in-charge Burugupalli Sesha Rao and other TDP leaders inspected the area selected for the meeting place and helipad on the Nidadavolu-Brahmanagudem road. As the chief leaders of both parties are coming for the general election campaign, there is excitement among the workers of Nidavalu TDP and Jana Sena parties.

Burugupalli Sesha Rao and joint candidate of Kandula Durgesh (Jana Sena) contesting as Nidadavolu MLA called for the joint roadshow and public meeting to be successful.