- Joint Roadshow and public meetings of Naidu and Pawan Kalyan today
- ED makes three arrests in Shine City fraud case
- Post Matric scholarship scam: ED attaches properties worth over Rs 4 crore
- Waqf Board case: Delhi court issues summons to AAP lawmaker Amanatullah Khan
- Raj Thackeray extends ‘unconditional’ support to PM Modi
- DSP Amit Bardar tours faction-affected village in Tadipatri
- LS polls 2024: Anil Baluni takes blessings of Maa Garjiya Devi, steps up poll campaign
- Indian civilisation oldest and continuous with a vast expanse: NSA Doval
- PM Modi visits TN for 7th time in 2 months; holds roadshow in Chennai to boost NDA's 'Mission South'
- Three footwear factories gutted in Delhi, no casualties
DP supremo Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan will hold a joint roadshow and public meeting in West Godavari district's Tanuku and East Godavari district's Nidadavolu constituencies on Wednesday.
RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM : TDP supremo Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan will hold a joint roadshow and public meeting in West Godavari district's Tanuku and East Godavari district's Nidadavolu constituencies on Wednesday. According to TDP, Nara Chandrababu Naidu will reach the Narendra Center in Tanuku at 4 pm on Wednesday. Pawan Kalyan will go to Tanuku from Pithapuram, according to Jana Sena sources. Both will participate in the public meeting together at Tanuku.
Afterward, both of them will conduct a road show from Tanuku Narendra Center to Nidadavolu Ganesh Chowk via Undrajavaram. Nidadavolu TDP in-charge Burugupalli Sesha Rao and other TDP leaders inspected the area selected for the meeting place and helipad on the Nidadavolu-Brahmanagudem road. As the chief leaders of both parties are coming for the general election campaign, there is excitement among the workers of Nidavalu TDP and Jana Sena parties.
Burugupalli Sesha Rao and joint candidate of Kandula Durgesh (Jana Sena) contesting as Nidadavolu MLA called for the joint roadshow and public meeting to be successful.