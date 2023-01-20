Joyalukas chairman meets YS Jagan, discusses on investments in the state

Alukkas Varghese Joy, Chairman of Joyalukkas Group, a leading jewelery company in the country, met the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The meeting was held at the camp office on Friday.

It seems that investments and opportunities in the state were mainly discussed in the meeting. CM YS Jagan made it clear with Varghese Joy that government is ready to provide any assistance. He also explained the transparent policies being followed in the state industry.

CM Jagan explained to Chairman Joyalukkas that well-trained human resources and infrastructure are available in the state. Joyalukkas CEO Henry George and Ravi Shankar Group Chairman Kandi Ravi Shankar also participated in this meeting.