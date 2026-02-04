JSP alleges police failure in Ambati controversy

Guntur: Alleging that there was a clear failure of the police in the Ambati Rambabu controversy, JSP state general secretary Bonaboyina Srinivasa Yadav said that the police are bringing a bad name to the coalition government.

Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, he said due to the negligence of the Nallapadu CI, a tense situation prevailed at the Chillis Centre. He stated that Ambati should have been diverted through an alternative route from the Gorantla Venkateswara Swamy temple, and questioned why the Nallapadu CI failed to do so. When so many people were gathering near Ambati’s residence, he questioned what the Pattabhipuram CI was doing. He remarked that because of the mistakes committed by the police, others are being forced to face punishment.

He said that they had already gone around courts while in the opposition, and now even while in power, cases are being booked against them. He warned that a complaint will be lodged with higher officials over the negligence of the police. He also alleged that due to the Ambati Rambabu controversy, the real culprits in the adulterated ghee case have managed to escape.