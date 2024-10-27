JSP corporator demands inquiry into corrupt activities of Mayor

Visakhapatnam : Jana Sena Party corporator P Murthy Yadav demanded that a comprehensive inquiry should be conducted against GVMC Mayor and Deputy Mayor’s against corrupt practices. Speaking to the media here on Saturday, he alleged that cash was collected illegally from shop operators at the night food court located at the Jail Road.

He said that when the G-20 Summit was organised, commission was collected from organisers of digital advertisement boards and the collected amount was shared by both Mayor and Deputy Mayor.

Also, Murthy Yadav alleged that they collected Rs.1 lakh from each firecrackers shop operator. Opposing the practices, the corporator mentioned that an FIR was registered against the Mayor and Deputy Mayor with the III town police station.

Further, Murthy Yadav stated that Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari, Deputy Mayor Jiyyani Sridhar cheated the crackers shop operators and looted lakhs of rupees from them. Seeking justice, the victims have filed a police complaint too, the corporator informed.

The corporator demanded that both the Mayor and Deputy Mayor should resign from their posts and prove their sincerity. He informed that he will also raise a complaint with Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner and Municipal Administration Secretary about their corrupt activities.