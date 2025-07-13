Live
- Top AI Consulting Companies Leading the Way in Strategy and Solutions
- South Korean PM welcomes protesting medical students' return to school as 'big step forward'
- Honour and challenge, says Ujjwal Nikam on RS membership
- TCS, Bharti Airtel see big value erosion this week
- Tollywood pays last respects to veteran actor Kota Srinivasa Rao
- Teenmar Mallanna's Q News office attacked amid protests
- Kolkata Police forms nine-member SIT to probe IIM-Calcutta rape case
- Commerce & Industry Ministry clocks hectic week to push exports, big projects
- BJP leader shot dead by bike-borne assailants in Patna
- Eagerly waiting to see him on Earth: Parents of Shubhanshu Shukla ahead of his return from Space
JSP leader, husband held in party worker’s suspicious death case
Tirupati: Tamil Nadu police arrested Jana Sena Party leader and Srikalahasti Jana Sena in-charge Vinutha Kota and her husband Chandrababu, suspecting...
Tirupati: Tamil Nadu police arrested Jana Sena Party leader and Srikalahasti Jana Sena in-charge Vinutha Kota and her husband Chandrababu, suspecting their involvement in the death of Srinivasulu (Rayudu) who is also Jana Sena party worker from Srikalahasti. The police also arrested three others in the case.
Srinivasulu’s body was found in Kuvam River in Chennai city on July 8. Chennai police who registered a case of suspicious death summoned Vinutha and her husband after finding Jana Sena Party symbol and also Vinutha name tattooed on hand of deceased Srinivasulu.
After preliminary inquiry, Vinutha and her husband were let off. But TN police after investigation suspected the involvement of Vinutha and her husband Chandrababu along with three others involvement in the death of Srinivasulu and took them into custody in Srikalahasti on Saturday and taken them to Chennai.
Meanwhile, Jana Sena Party expelled Vinutha from the party following her arrest. JSP sources in Srikalahasti revealed that Srinivasulu who was working as a car driver to Vinutha was a trusted worker and a confidential man to Vinutha.
However recently Vinutha suspended his service. Reportedly after she suspected him of passing on personal information and other family matters to rivals.
In the meanwhile Srinivasulu’s body was found in Chennai creating flutter.