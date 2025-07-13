JSP leader, husband held in party worker’s suspicious death case

Tirupati: Tamil Nadu police arrested Jana Sena Party leader and Srikalahasti Jana Sena in-charge Vinutha Kota and her husband Chandrababu, suspecting their involvement in the death of Srinivasulu (Rayudu) who is also Jana Sena party worker from Srikalahasti. The police also arrested three others in the case.

Srinivasulu’s body was found in Kuvam River in Chennai city on July 8. Chennai police who registered a case of suspicious death summoned Vinutha and her husband after finding Jana Sena Party symbol and also Vinutha name tattooed on hand of deceased Srinivasulu.

After preliminary inquiry, Vinutha and her husband were let off. But TN police after investigation suspected the involvement of Vinutha and her husband Chandrababu along with three others involvement in the death of Srinivasulu and took them into custody in Srikalahasti on Saturday and taken them to Chennai.

Meanwhile, Jana Sena Party expelled Vinutha from the party following her arrest. JSP sources in Srikalahasti revealed that Srinivasulu who was working as a car driver to Vinutha was a trusted worker and a confidential man to Vinutha.

However recently Vinutha suspended his service. Reportedly after she suspected him of passing on personal information and other family matters to rivals.

In the meanwhile Srinivasulu’s body was found in Chennai creating flutter.