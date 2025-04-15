JSP opposes offensive comments against Dy CM

Nellore: Jana Sena Party leaders have vehemently denounced the offensive and abusive comments directed at Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and his family on social media.

Following the recommendation of AP TIDCO Chairman Vemulapati Ajay, formal complaints have been filed with Nellore Rural DSP Office, rural police station, and various city police stations.

Jana Sena district general secretary Kishore Gunukula criticised the perpetrators, stating, “Those who employ such vulgar language demonstrate a clear absence of familial values and proper upbringing. Individuals raised with parental and sibling affection would not engage in such reprehensible conduct.”

The leaders issued a stern warning, challenging those responsible for the defamatory content to publicly reveal their identities and reaffirm their statements. They demanded rigorous legal action against these individuals.

“We urge alliance members and senior leaders to recognize that inaction against such behavior today may compromise the integrity of future leadership,” they asserted. While acknowledging the legitimacy of ideological and political criticism, they condemned personal attacks and disparaging remarks against family members as unethical and unacceptable.

“Social media should serve as a platform for disseminating knowledge, not perpetuating hatred,” the leaders emphasised. It is a potent tool capable of positive global transformation when used responsibly. Freedom of speech necessitates a corresponding sense of accountability, they added.

JSP district general secretary Gunukula Kishore, senior leaders Ravikumar, Suresh Yadav, Sudha Madhav and others were present.