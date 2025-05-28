JSP suspends its leader over theatre bandh row

Rajamahendravaram: The Jana Sena Party suspended its Rajamahendravaram city in-charge Atti Satyanarayana, from all party responsibilities and revoked his membership over his alleged role in the ongoing theatre bandh controversy. This move comes in the wake of allegations made by prominent film producer Dil Raju, who in a Hyderabad press meet, suggested Satyanarayana’s involvement in orchestrating the June 1 theatre shutdown.

Following these allegations, the party leadership conducted a preliminary internal inquiry, which reportedly established a basis for the claims. The party leadership has instructed Satyanarayana to stay away from all party-related activities until the matter is fully investigated. The theatre bandh controversy has been escalating, particularly with Deputy Chief Minister and actor Pawan Kalyan’s film ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ scheduled for release on June 12. Pawan Kalyan had earlier expressed strong displeasure over the developments in the film industry, hinting at a conspiracy surrounding the bandh. Producers like Dil Raju and Allu Aravind held press meetings to clarify that they had no role in the shutdown and stressed their non-involvement. Despite their statements, the controversy only deepened, prompting both the government and the Jana Sena Party to initiate thorough inquiries over the past few days.

The name of Atti Satyanarayana reportedly surfaced during this internal investigation, which shocked the party leadership. The matter gained further traction when Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh ordered an official inquiry, which confirmed Satyanarayana’s involvement.

The claim by industry representatives that the call for the theatre bandh originated from the East Godavari district and then spread to Telangana. Given Satyanarayana’s political jurisdiction in that region, this link has caused major ripples within the party. Acting swiftly, the Jana Sena leadership suspended Satyanarayana and cancelled his party membership, issuing an official letter through senior leader Vemula Ajay Kumar. The letter cited the serious nature of the allegations and stated that further action would depend on the final outcome of the investigation.