JSP’s membership programme ‘Udhyami’ receives good response

Visakhapatnam: PendurthiMLA Panchakarla Ramesh Babu said that there was an encouraging response across the state for the Jana Sena Party membership programme ‘Udhyami’.

Visiting the membership registration camps here on Sunday, the MLA said that 1 lakh people are getting enrolled into the party membership each day in the state and it clearly indicates the faith reposed by the people of Andhra Pradesh in the ideals of Deputy Chief Minister and JSP chief K. Pawan Kalyan.

JSP ward president Senapati Somasekhar and senior party leader Mukka Santosh, among others, were present.

The MLA spoke to the leaders and enquired about the membership process. He said that people across the state are joining the Jana Sena Party in large numbers as they are getting drawn towards Pawan Kalyan’s style of governance. Ramesh Babu explained that more than 3,700 members have been registered as JSP members in the Pendurthi constituency in the last three days. He said that if any accidental loss occurs to the Jana Sena soldiers who have taken membership, they are providing financial assistance of Rs.5 lakh to the family and Rs.2.5 lakh to the injured. Compared to last year, the MLA expressed confidence that more members will join the party in 2026.