JSS organises bike rally

Parvathipuram: Janjhavathi Sadhana Samithi (JSS) has organised a bike rally in the villages affected by the Jamavathi project in Komarada Mandal of Parvathipuram Manyam district. Malathi Krishnamurthy, the Action Committee Convenor of the JSS, along with other prominent members including Vangala Dali Naidu, Palaka Ranjith Kumar, and others, has taken part in the rally.

The bike rally passed through villages including Shivini, Vikramapuram, Artham, Swami Naidu Valasa, Ganga Reguvalasa, Janjhavathi Junction, Rajya Lakshmipuram, Kandi Valasa, Kummari Gunta, Kotha Kambhavalasa, Ankulla Valasa, and Sundarapuram.

During the rally, the representatives interacted with village elders and local leaders, emphasizing the need to unite for the long-overdue Janjhavathi full-fledged project, which has been a pending demand for over five decades. They urged the farming community to raise a collective voice, stressing that a strong public demand could compel governments to act.

The committee members noted that with favorable governments currently in power in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and at the Centre, there is a strong possibility of achieving the project’s completion. The JSS has appealed to the public to participate in large numbers in the upcoming Jal Haarathi event at the Jamavathi Project site on May 30 at 9 AM, to strengthen the movement.