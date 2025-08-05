Junior assistant in ACB net

Vijayawada: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Monday laid a trap and nabbed a junior assistant working in irrigation drainage department for accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 from a contractor for doing a favour. The contractor did the irrigation drainage works in Gudivada region and was waiting for the release of Rs 2 lakh related to the contract works. But the junior assistant Garikapati Srinivasa Rao demanded Rs 30,000 bribe and was caught red handed while accepting it at the Executive Engineer office in Gudivada on Monday. According to ACB, Srinivasa Rao took the money and was later arrested by the ACB officials.

Contractor Raja had taken up the contract works and executed and later submitted the bills for the release of money. Junior assistant Srinivasa Rao said he has to get details from Vijayawada office and demanded Rs 30,000 from the contractor. Contractor Turaka Raja met the ACB officials in Vijayawada and informed them about Srinivasa Rao. On Monday the ACB officials laid the trap and caught Srinivasa Rao and produced him in the ACB special court in Vijayawada. The ACB has urged the people to lodge complaints with the ACB office and call the toll-free number 94404 40057 on corruption in the government departments. The ACB said people can also send emails to [email protected].