Hyderabad’s Bhavitha Mandava Becomes Chanel’s First Indian House Ambassador

Indian model Bhavitha Mandava has achieved a landmark moment in global fashion by becoming the first Indian to be appointed as a House Ambassador for the iconic French luxury brand Chanel.

The announcement marks a major step forward for Indian representation within one of the most influential fashion houses in the world. Chanel’s ambassadorial appointments traditionally reflect long-term partnerships with personalities who embody the brand’s creative identity and cultural influence. Bhavitha’s selection places her among a distinguished group of global fashion figures who have represented the brand across campaigns, runway appearances and international events.

For the Indian fashion community, the appointment signals growing global recognition of talent emerging from the country. It also reflects the increasing diversity within luxury fashion, where brands are expanding their cultural footprint across new markets and audiences.

From Hyderabad To The Global Runway

Born and raised in Hyderabad, Bhavitha Mandava’s journey to the top of the fashion industry has been anything but conventional. Before entering the modelling world, she initially pursued academics in architecture. Her educational ambitions later took her to the United States, where she enrolled at New York University to study Assistive Technology.

Her academic background sets her apart in an industry often dominated by traditional modelling pathways. While balancing university life and coursework in New York City, Bhavitha unexpectedly found herself on the radar of the fashion industry.

What began as a chance discovery soon transformed into a fast-moving career that would take her from student life to international runways in a matter of weeks.

A Chance Discovery That Changed Everything

Bhavitha’s entry into modelling reportedly began during a routine commute in New York. She was noticed by Showin Bishop, founder of the modelling agency 28Models, who recognised her striking presence and potential.

The discovery quickly turned into a professional opportunity. Within a remarkably short period after being scouted, Bhavitha stepped into the global fashion circuit. Her debut moment came when she walked as an exclusive for the Summer 2025 collection of the Italian luxury house Bottega Veneta.

In the competitive world of fashion, where models often spend years establishing themselves, Bhavitha’s rise was unusually swift. Her runway appearance immediately placed her among the most talked-about emerging faces in the industry.

Expanding Her Global Fashion Footprint

Following her early runway success, Bhavitha continued to build an impressive portfolio with leading luxury brands. Among them was the renowned French fashion house Dior, further strengthening her presence on the international stage.

Another defining moment in her career came when she opened the prestigious Chanel Métiers d’Art 2025 show. The event, staged in a New York City subway setting, brought together craftsmanship and storytelling — a hallmark of Chanel’s annual Métiers d’Art presentations.

Leading the show placed Bhavitha at the centre of global fashion attention, solidifying her position as one of the most promising models of her generation.

A Rising Global Icon

Bhavitha Mandava’s influence has continued to expand beyond the runway. She recently appeared on the cover of the March 2026 issue of British Vogue, a milestone that often signals a model’s arrival among the fashion industry’s most influential figures.

Today, Bhavitha is represented by leading international agencies including Women Management Paris and Why Not Model Management. Her growing body of work reflects a career that has rapidly evolved from discovery to global recognition.

Breaking Barriers For Indian Representation

Bhavitha Mandava’s appointment as Chanel’s House Ambassador represents more than a personal achievement. It marks a historic moment for Indian talent in the global luxury fashion landscape.

For decades, Indian models have worked to establish a stronger presence on international runways and fashion campaigns. Bhavitha’s milestone signals a shift in that narrative, demonstrating how the industry is gradually embracing broader cultural representation.

As her career continues to grow, Bhavitha Mandava is increasingly seen as a symbol of a new generation of global fashion talent — one that reflects both international ambition and diverse cultural roots.