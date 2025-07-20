Justice Prasad receives warm welcome

Anantapur: Justice G Ramakrishna Prasad, Judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court and Administrative Judge for Anantapur District, was accorded a grand welcome upon his visit to the district on Saturday.

The reception took place at the R & B Guest House in Anantapur city, where District Collector Dr Vinod Kumar V, Sri Sathya Sai District Joint Collector Abhishek Kumar and Assistant Collector Sachin Rahar extended a warm and respectful welcome by presenting a potted plant as a token of hospitality.

Justice Ramakrishna Prasad is currently on an official tour of the district in his capacity as the Administrative Judge.