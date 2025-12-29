‘Jyotirgamaya’ brightens up lives of transgender persons

Visakhapatnam: Movedby the disturbing sight of transgender persons demanding tips from motorists and shop-keepers, Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi, who has been promoted as Director General of Police (super time scale), preferred compassion over indifference.

What began as a moment of concern soon transformed into an effective social movement under the banner ‘Jyotirgamaya’, a mission aimed at restoring dignity to those who have been looked down upon or rather ignored by society.

Launched with the vision of making Visakhapatnam a beggar-free city, ‘Jyotirgamaya’ sought purpose over punishment. “Every individual has a right to live with dignity,” Shankhabrata Bagchi opined, stressing that beggars and transgender persons deserve opportunities and not negligence.

As part of the mission, 25 transgender persons received appointment letters as sanitation workers and other jobs. More than 250 individuals who once survived on seeking alms have been rescued from streets across the city and provided safe shelter. For many, it marked the first step towards leading a dignified life.

As part of its mission, ‘Jyotirgamaya’ focused on empowering transgender community. In coordination with dedicated volunteers, Vizag city police conducted an extensive survey, identifying over 150 transgender persons living in vulnerable conditions. Through the endeavour, the aim was clear--empower them with meaningful employment and improved social acceptance.Handing over appointment letters to a transgender in the presence of CP, Mayor Peela Srinivasa Rao said the vision found strong backing from the State government under the leadership of N Chandrababu Naidu and the employment opportunities were extended through outsourcing system.

Inducting transgender persons into Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), the Commissioner of Police underlined that efforts are taken to make sure the transgender community live with dignity and self-respect.

The CP urged transgender persons to put an end to demanding tips and look forward to leading a respectful life with improved acceptance in society.