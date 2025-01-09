Live
K. Krishna Sagar Rao expresses sorrow over Tirupati stampede incident
Tirupati: In response to the tragic stampede at Tirupati that resulted in the loss of numerous lives, K. Krishna Sagar Rao, Chief Spokesperson for the BJP in Telangana State, expressed deep sorrow over the incident.
In his statement, Rao emphasized the growing concerns surrounding India's population density, noting that such tragedies are becoming alarmingly frequent. "These incidents lead to painful, unwarranted deaths and injuries, particularly among the underprivileged," he stated.
Rao called for the immediate implementation of effective crowd control measures, highlighting the importance of enforcing spacing protocols in areas known for high foot traffic. He underlined the shared responsibility that lies with law enforcement agencies and institutions that draw large crowds to ensure public safety.
Furthermore, he advocated for the establishment of new laws that would penalize those who neglect to uphold public safety at large events. "It is imperative that we take proactive steps to prevent such tragedies in the future," Rao concluded.
The BJP's statement resonates with growing public concern over safety at major gatherings, urging a collective effort to safeguard lives and ensure that such devastating incidents are not repeated.