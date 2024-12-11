K Pawan Kalyan Deputy Chief Minister’s speech at Collectors Conference

AMARAVATI: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan addressed collectors of 26 districts and heads of 40 departments in here on December 11, for the second time within six months of the formation of the coalition government.

He congratulated Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu for bringing Google to Visakhapatnam, the financial capital of the State.





“Everything the previous government did during the past five years has shaken the foundation of democracy. But we have to protect democracy. We as political parties set aside our differences and joined hands, and people respected our alliance, the rest is history,” he said.

The Deputy CM said that the people had huge expectations from the Government. “We can make good policies but only Collectors can take them to the people,” he observed.

Pawan Kalyan recalled that the past government hurt the bureaucracy by using revenue staff to sell movie tickets. “How come IAS officers said no to these wrongdoings? There were so many fiscal irregularities. As outsiders, we used to wonder. Eventually, unrest comes onto streets like in Sri Lanka or Syria when people are disappointed,” the Deputy CM pointed out.





By reiterating that the cost of being unable to say no would be vast, he said that the State was facing a huge fiscal crisis. “I remember how our CM saw an opportunity in Hyderabad where the Hitech city stands now. We saw only boulders there,” he said.

He sought cooperation from the Collectors. “We need your support, it is your fundamental responsibility. For instance the Kakinada illegal rice export issue. The Collectors and SP would be responsible. The ‘Let Go attitude’ resulted in an attack on Mumbai,” the Deputy CM said.

He warned stern action against the officials who are unable to control illegal sand distribution. He recalled that the State under the stewardship of Nara Chandrababu Naidu earned its name of efficient bureaucracy which was destroyed during the past five years.